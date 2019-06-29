  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Upson County; scattered showers possible

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    While most of us can expect a dry afternoon, some areas could see some pop up showers and summer storms on Saturday.

    Right now, there is an active Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Upson County until 3:30 p.m.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are possible.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued for Heard, Pike and Lamar counties expired at 2:45 p.m.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier for Troup County but was allowed to expire at 1 p.m.

