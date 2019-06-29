While most of us can expect a dry afternoon, some areas could see some pop up showers and summer storms on Saturday.
Right now, there is an active Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Upson County until 3:30 p.m.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are possible.
Severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued for Heard, Pike and Lamar counties expired at 2:45 p.m.
We'll be tracking which areas could expect some activity this evening, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
NEW Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Heard Co until 2:30 PM for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail pic.twitter.com/Efj56KtqCy— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) June 29, 2019
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Upson, Pike, Lamar until 2:45 PM for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail pic.twitter.com/VSBFlQBw2Z— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) June 29, 2019
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier for Troup County but was allowed to expire at 1 p.m.
Severe Tstorm Warning for E. Troup county until 1PM. Winds 60 mph and hail possible. This storm is moving north at 10 mph. pic.twitter.com/iPUjSpQp9K— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) June 29, 2019
