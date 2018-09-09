  • Scattered showers possible Sunday for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA, Ga. - Parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia will see scattered showers and a possible chance of storms this afternoon.

    Severe Weather Team 2's Brian Monahan says there is a 40 percent chance of rain with a cold front approaching Georgia today.

    We're tracking timing for rain in your neighborhood on Channel 2 Action News This Morning Sunday AM. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on severe weather]

    The rain chances will continue to increase over the next several days. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence throughout the day on Sunday as it continues a path toward the East Coast. 

    Monahan said Florence remains a tropical storm with 70 MPH winds as of 5 a.m. Sunday, but it is expected to intensify to a hurricane sometime Sunday.

    North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have all declared a state of emergency. 

    [MORE: Florence expected to rapidly intensify into Cat. 3 hurricane]

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories