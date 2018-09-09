Scattered showers possible Sunday for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. - Parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia will see scattered showers and a possible chance of storms this afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2's Brian Monahan says there is a 40 percent chance of rain with a cold front approaching Georgia today.
SCATTERED STORMS TODAY: Good morning! A cold front is approaching north Georgia today and we'll have scattered showers and storms. The rain chance is 40%.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 9, 2018
I'm updating the work week rain outlook + the latest on #Florence - through 8am on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bkJ4HrkvqO
The rain chances will continue to increase over the next several days.
Severe Weather Team 2 is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence throughout the day on Sunday as it continues a path toward the East Coast.
Monahan said Florence remains a tropical storm with 70 MPH winds as of 5 a.m. Sunday, but it is expected to intensify to a hurricane sometime Sunday.
TRACKING FLORENCE: Here's the updated forecast cone for #Florence, just issued (5am) by the National Hurricane Center. The message remains the same -- a dangerous major hurricane will be near the southeast coast during the second half of the week. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nTcnfkr13p— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 9, 2018
North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have all declared a state of emergency.
[MORE: Florence expected to rapidly intensify into Cat. 3 hurricane]
