Scattered showers, isolated storms for first weekend of fall

Scattered showers and isolated storms are in the forecast for the first weekend of fall.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked a few light showers to start Friday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Monahan says a slow-moving cold front will be stuck across north Georgia today. The showers and isolated storms will continue through Friday evening.

The hour-by-hour forecast and when we’ll start to dry out again, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

There’s a chance for more scattered showers and isolated storms on Saturday, mainly east of Atlanta.

If you’re heading to Athens for the Georgia vs. Alabama game, make sure to have your rain gear.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2025 Cox Media Group