ATLANTA - It’s quiet across much of north Georgia right now, but that won’t be the case by Thursday afternoon.
Scattered downpours, lightning and gusty winds are expected to develop again, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls.
“Though widespread severe is not in the forecast, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out,” Walls said.
On Channel 2 Action News at Noon, Walls talked about the drier air that will begin to move in on Friday, leading to lower rain chances as we move through the holiday weekend.
“I’ve lowered the rain chances to 20 percent Sunday and 10 percent on Labor Day,” Walls said.
Highs will remain in the upper 80s, according to Walls.
Exactly one year ago today, Irma was named off the coast of Africa.
On Thursday, Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking what could eventually become Tropical Storm/Hurricane Florence in a similar location off the coast of Africa.
“Though 6,000 miles away, we’re keeping a close eye on this potential tropical cyclone 6, projected to become a depression in the next 12 hours,” Walls said.
This wave off the coast of Africa is projected to become a Depression in the next 12 hours, then Tropical Storm #Florence, and eventually a Hurricane this weekend. Though thousands of miles away, we're tracking it closely! My update is ahead at Noon. pic.twitter.com/7P2mbUAwg3— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 30, 2018
