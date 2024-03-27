SC hit with 5th earthquake this year in the same area

ELGIN, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.1 earthquake in Elgin, South Carolina overnight Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s the fifth minor earthquake to shake the area this year.

TRENDING STORIES:

The earthquake happened northeast of Columbia around 1:46 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A strong earthquake shook the same area on March 9. That earthquake registered as a 2.7.

Scientiest said the area around Elgin has been the center of an earthquake swaarm that started in Dec. 2022, according to wltx.com. There have been more than 100 earthquakes in the same area since then.

Elgin is about 95 miles northeast of Augusta.

©2023 Cox Media Group