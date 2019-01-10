Roswell cops seek man who kept engagement ring lost at trampoline park

ROSWELL, Ga. - Diamonds are forever, unless they slip off your hand at a trampoline park and someone walks away with them, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
Roswell police posted Thursday on Facebook a picture of the man they say found and kept an engagement ring at Sky Zone on Market Blvd., a couple weeks ago.
Investigators have video that shows the ring slipping off a woman’s finger and getting lodged in some netting, said Officer Lisa Holland, police spokeswoman. The video then shows a child knocking the ring loose and a man putting it on his pinkie before leaving.
The woman, who lives in Braselton, filed a police report online. But Holland said the man is not currently facing charges. She said there are some possible explanations for why he hasn’t reached out, and that he possibly didn’t feel comfortable giving the ring to an employee.
Unfortunately for police, this happened on Dec. 30, which Holland said was the busiest day of the year for Sky Zone, which had 500 jumpers. Cops likely won’t be able to identify the man from the waiver the trampoline park requires jumpers to sign because none of them from that day are time-stamped.
If you have information, you can contact the detective on the case at 770-640-4571 or scollins@roswellgov.com.
