Rome woman arrested for punching $2,000 McDonald’s clock, deputies say

ROME, Ga. — It’s normal for people to punch clocks when making sure they get paid for their time on the job, but at a Floyd County restaurant, a clock was broken instead.

A 23-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Monday for breaking a clock at a McDonald’s on Turner McCall Boulevard.

It’s unclear if she was an employee or a customer, but deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Gerqueisha Turner punched the clock at the restaurant, breaking it.

According to the arrest report for Turner, she “intentionally and without the owner’s consent, punched and broke a time clock belonging” to the restaurant, which has a $2,000 replacement cost.

Sheriff’s office records show Turner was charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree.

