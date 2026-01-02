Rome police ask for public to help identify driver in gas station hit-and-run

ROME, Ga. — The Rome Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a vehicle, and its driver, involved in a hit-and-run at a local gas station.

According to police, a light-colored Toyota Yaris was involved in a hit-and-run at the Garden Lakes Circle K on Dec. 18, 2025.

Police are now working to identify the vehicle and its driver.

Officers said surveillance footage of the vehicle showed what looked like a sticker on the lower driver’s side of the back window.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Capt. Chris DeHart at 706-238-5137 or submit tips about it to police via social media messaging.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group