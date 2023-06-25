Rome man accused of buying stolen guns, possession of methamphetamine

ROME, Ga. — A Rome, Georgia man is facing weapons and drug charges following his arrest last week.

According to an arrest affidavit, Paden Elliot Brownlow, 35, purchased 11 stolen rifles and shotguns.

Brownlow admitted to paying $1,300 for the firearms.

The affidavit says several of the firearms still had price tags on them, one of them being priced higher than Brownlow paid for all of the weapons.

The affidavit says Brownlow knew the firearms were stolen.

While executing a search warrant, Brownlow was found to be in possession of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Police say the substance was individually wrapped and was with a digital scale.

Officers seized 30 firearms from Brownlow, three of them did not display a serial number on them and one weapon was a sawed-off shotgun.

Brownlow is charged with ten counts of theft by receiving stolen property (firearms), 11 counts of theft by receiving stolen property in another state, 30 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of firearm criminal use of an article with an altered I.D. mark, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

