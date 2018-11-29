ATLANTA - You're going to need your heavy winter jacket this morning but you may be wearing shorts and using an umbrella this weekend.
Much of metro Atlanta and North Georgia is freezing early Thursday morning, but will warm up later this afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Katie Walls said more big weather changes are coming this weekend. The chance for rain increases Friday and could bring in storms Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures are forecast in the 70s.
If you remember, temperatures were in the 20s early Wednesday morning. They were the coldest temperatures since January.
4AM Temperatures -- Most of us are starting off below-freezing. BUNDLE UP! See you at 4:30AM pic.twitter.com/dDTpmYGoq1— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) November 29, 2018
