  • Woman who shot at officers linked to deadly stabbing, police say

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A murder investigation in Rockdale County ended in an officer-involved shooting in south Georgia.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a woman shot at officers and they fired back several times.

    She is in the hospital in Macon.

    Investigators said evidence inside the suspect's car linked her to a deadly stabbing at a motel six in Conyers Monday morning.     

