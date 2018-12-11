Woman who shot at officers linked to deadly stabbing, police say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A murder investigation in Rockdale County ended in an officer-involved shooting in south Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a woman shot at officers and they fired back several times.
She is in the hospital in Macon.
Investigators said evidence inside the suspect's car linked her to a deadly stabbing at a motel six in Conyers Monday morning.
