Storms across metro Atlanta topple trees, damage homes

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Across the metro Atlanta area, crews are cleaning up damage left from widespread, destructive storms Wednesday night.

In one neighborhood in Rockdale County, south of the city of Conyers, trees fell onto at least three homes.

“It was like a boom. The whole house shook. Like a bomb,” homeowner Danny Foster told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Foster said he and his family were asleep when the storm struck before midnight.

“It woke me up. It was pretty frightening,” said Foster.

A tree removal crew needed a large crane to lift the towering pine tree off his roof Thursday morning.

“It got hedged right onto the chimney. Had it not been for the chimney, it would have split my house in half,” said Foster.

A tree removal crew says they are continuing to receive calls about fallen trees and damage.

“We had 17 phone calls this morning, trees on houses, probably another six or seven, trees across driveways, people trapped. Doing the best we can to get to all of them this morning.” said Bryan Perry, a site manager with Above All Tree Service.

Several homes were still without power Thursday afternoon.

©2025 Cox Media Group