Sheriff's deputy accused of stealing, pawning guns

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A former sheriff's deputy accused of taking guns from the evidence room and pawning them for cash has been arrested.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested 37-year-old Dan Lang, a former Rockdale County deputy, on Thursday.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office called the GBI on Tuesday to investigate allegations that Lang was getting destruction orders on guns in the Sheriff's Office evidence room and then pawning the guns for cash.
Lang turned himself in to the Rockdale County jail. He’s facing multiple charges related to stealing guns and violating his oath of office.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
