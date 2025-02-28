Missing Rockdale County woman’s body found in north GA, man charged with murder

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A body found in north Georgia last week has been identified as a woman who was reported missing just a few days earlier.

On Feb. 17, Jocelyn Camille Goodwine was reported missing from Rockdale County.

Rockdale County deputies had performed a welfare check at a Bethel Road home in Conyers on Feb. 18.

Now, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says a body found in Cornelia, Ga. was Goodwine.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Lee Gaffin of Rockdale County was arrested after the yet-unidentified missing person’s body was found on Feb. 20.

As previously reported, Gaffin was a person of interest and was taken into custody after a brief chase in north Georgia.

Habersham County deputies had contacted Rockdale County officials, advising them their investigators found a body past the end of Carpenter’s Cover Lane in Cornelia. Habersham investigators said they believed the crime occurred in Rockdale County.

A multi-agency effort ensued, ending when Daffin surrendered to officers from the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and was taken back to Rockdale County.

Gaffin faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, malice murder, tampering with evidence and theft by taking.

