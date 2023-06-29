Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ gunman who shot a man, crashed car and ran

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Conyers police are looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ gunman they say shot a man multiple times, led police on a chase, crashed his car and ran.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Rock Hill Drive in Conyers on Wednesday night. When they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers got to the scene, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cameron Holden, sped away from officers, who started chasing him.

Holden ended up crashing the car and ran from the scene. Police used drones and K9s to try to find him, but he’s still on the run.

Police said Holden is ‘armed and dangerous.’

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on Holden’s location is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 770-929-4203. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Mr. Holden.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WATCH: Ga. DNR helicopter helps extinguish brush fire near Fulton County park

©2022 Cox Media Group