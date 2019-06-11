Have you this man? Police searching for robber they say held up busy store

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are hoping someone will recognize a man caught on surveillance video robbing a convenience store early Monday morning.
Investigators released an image of the man wearing a neon-colored jacket and tennis shoes.
He’s accused of holding up the Flashfoods convenience store off Highway 138 in Rockdale County while customers were still inside.
“It’s very shocking. I couldn't imagine something like that happening here,” a store customer told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman.
Despite half of the man's face being covered by a hood, please are still hoping someone may recognize him.
TONIGHT AT 11 -- What the suspect said right before he grabbed the cash and ran.
