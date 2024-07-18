Gov. Kemp announces list of projects connected to historic $1.5B infrastructure plan

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — We now know which Georgia Department of Transportation projects will get part of the state’s historic $1.5 billion infrastructure plan.

After announcing the list Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp spoke one-on-one with Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco.

The money will fund 19 new projects and expedite 42, according to GDOT. Plus, it established a state freight project to move products we buy and use faster, and it pays for improvements at airports across the state.

“They’re going to happen all over the state and keep our hard-working people working no matter what their zip code is,” Kemp said.

Kemp said some projects have had access to the funding since he signed the budget in May.

“That money is going out the door. There’s people paving roads, and these bigger projects will be starting soon now that we got the list out,” Kemp said.

The governor said the goal is to give a growing population more room on the roads and to attract businesses.

“If we feel like there’s a need to do more, we can,” Kemp said.

Rockdale County is slated to get the most money for one, single project. It will receive more than $76 million to reconstruct Interstate 20 at SR 138.

Fulton County has five projects on the list. Gwinnett County has three. Forsyth and Hall Counties have two projects on the list. Hall, Clayton, Cherokee, and Henry Counties each have one. Decatur also has one on the list.

“We will continue looking at what we need to do next,” Kemp said.

To see which county projects will use the funding, CLICK HERE.

