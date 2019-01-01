0 Car plows into Rockdale County home with pregnant woman inside

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - For the fourth time, a car smashed into a family's home. A pregnant woman was in the house on McDaniel Mill Road in Conyers just moments before the crash.

Police believe the driver was drunk.

"We were just trying to enjoy New Year's Eve, and a truck decided to run through our house," said Nevilyn Karney.

Karney is eight months pregnant. She and her boyfriend were in the room right next door and felt the impact when the car came crashing through.

"I thought it was a tree at first but it was a lot bigger and it kept getting louder and louder," she said. "It's just a dangerous area and they over and over keep hitting my house."

Her mother in law, Brandy Parker, owns the home off McDaniel Mill Road. She said this is the fourth time someone has crashed into their house.

"I'm tired. I'm over, over tired because I cant sleep good at night every little noise I think a car is going to hit my house; my nerves stay on edge all the time," Parker said.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, the driver was heading east on McDaniel Milll, and lost control of his truck.

"We have taken him into custody and it appears that he is going to be charged with DUI," an officer told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman.

The family said they're fed up and they said the county needs to find a solution to stop this from happening again

"I'm very angry because I have begged the county to help me. I cannot get any help from the county," Parker said.

Because of the holiday, Channel 2 Action News has not been able to reach out to the county about the area of McDaniel Road.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken to a hospital to be checked out before they take him to jail.



