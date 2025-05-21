Attorney holds town hall for neighbors near BioLab plant over class action suit against company

CONYERS, Ga. — Neighbors of BioLab, Inc. in Conyers are taking part in a town hall meeting on Wednesday night to discuss ways they could hold the corporation accountable for last fall’s fire.

The plant, which stored chlorine chemicals, caught fire in September.

A huge plume of orange and black smoke filled the air and shut down Interstate 20, which runs beside the plant.

Firefighters ordered evacuations of thousands of people who live nearby. Shelter-in-place warnings were in effect for nearly a month.

Now, people who live and work around the plant are meeting with attorneys to discuss class action lawsuit options.

“You really increase, exponentially, your bargaining power. Each person by themselves has a hard time going up against a big corporation. When you’ve got 10,000 of your best friends, all of a sudden joining together, you also are a big power to be dealt with,” attorney Alex Weatherby told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

He said some people could possibly claim property damages and damages to their health.

“With the injuries, the one that comes to mind to me the most would likely be property. So, if you have a home that was near there, there may be some damage to the physical property itself or to the resale value,” Weatherby said. “You could also have some individual personal injuries if somebody was exposed to the fire.”

The town hall meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in Lithonia.

