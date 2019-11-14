72-year-old tied up, robbed during Rockdale County home invasion

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A 72-year-old Rockdale County man was tied up and robbed by two masked gunmen during a home invasion Saturday, deputies said.
Two men entered the home at an undisclosed address on the north side of the county before tying up the homeowner and helping themselves to his belongings, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in a Facebook post.
The suspects loaded the stolen items into the man's vehicle before driving off in it, authorities said. They were later involved in a hit-and-run at Ga. 20 and Hi Roc Road before getting out and running away.
The victim walks us through how the men got inside and the terrifying moments that followed, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Deputies searched the area but could not locate the men.
Anyone with information about the home invasion or the identities of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 770-288-8188.
This article was written by Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
