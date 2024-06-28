Robbery suspect tried hitting authorities with U-Haul before being shot, killed

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred in south Georgia on Thursday.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Bulloch County 911 received a call about an armed robbery, involving a man in a U-Haul at a Marathon gas station on Highway 80 in Statesboro.

The GBI said the man driving the U-Haul refused to stop and law enforcement began chasing him around Statesboro and into Bulloch County. Deputies and troopers made multiple attempts to stop the driver before they finally used a PIT maneuver as it was leaving the road on Highway 301.

This caused the U-Haul to hit a power pole, before coming to a rest in the woods.

The GBI said that deputies and troopers approached the truck, ordering the man to get out, but instead, he drove at the truck towards deputies, resulting in them shooting the man.

The man was then pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

