Robber with sweet tooth breaks steals more than $400 in ice cream from Rome concession stand

ROME, Ga. — A robber with a sweet tooth stole more than $400 worth of ice cream and caused another $500 in damage at a Rome concession stand, according to WRGA.
The robbery happened sometime overnight on July 4 at Heritage Park.
A maintenance employee found a door at the concession stands at the park that had been pried open and was damaged to the tune of around $500.
The robber got away with $426 worth of ice cream, which was described as an off-brand similar to Dippin’ Dots.
It’s unclear if police have any leads or if there was surveillance video at the park.
