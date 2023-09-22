These roads will be shut down as Georgia Power demolishes smokestacks this weekend

ROME, Ga. — Several roads around the Georgia Power Plant Hammond will be shut down starting Saturday morning as crews get set to demolish the smokestacks of the plant.

The Rome Police Department said roads around the plant and parts of the river behind the facility will be closed for about 45 minutes starting around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

“Georgia Power cautions that times may change depending on work activity that requires more time,” Rome police said in a post on Facebook.

Here is a list of the road closures:

Alabama Highway (Ga 20 westbound) at Huffaker Road

Foster Mill Road (Ga 100 south) at Coosa River bridge

Alabama Highway (Ga 20 eastbound) at Foster Mill Road (Ga 100 south)

