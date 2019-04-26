  • RIGHT NOW: Scattered showers moving across metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Friday is starting off very wet for some areas as scattered showers move through metro Atlanta.

    Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the rain system this week as it moved across the country and into north Georgia. 

    This morning, the rain is interrupting the Friday morning commute. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the rain will move out later today. 

    High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s through the weekend.

