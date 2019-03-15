  • RIGHT NOW: Heavy rain, some storms moving through parts of Georgia

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Heavy rain is falling across parts of metro Atlanta right now with some thunderstorms included.

    Severe weather risks are starting to diminish across north Georgia, but there is still the chance over the next few hours.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main threats are heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail.

    He’s tracking the timing of when the line of rain, possible storms moves through your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    The wet roads are already making for a messy commute. Triple Team Traffic says there have been three overturned tractor-trailers since 2:30 a.m. Friday.

     

