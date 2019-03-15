ATLANTA - Heavy rain is falling across parts of metro Atlanta right now with some thunderstorms included.
Severe weather risks are starting to diminish across north Georgia, but there is still the chance over the next few hours.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main threats are heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail.
SEVERE WEATHER RISKS: Good morning! The severe weather risks are starting to diminish across north Georgia, but we still have the chance over the next couple of hours for an isolated severe storm. Main threat is heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail. pic.twitter.com/0WPZETIL9c— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 15, 2019
He’s tracking the timing of when the line of rain, possible storms moves through your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App]
The wet roads are already making for a messy commute. Triple Team Traffic says there have been three overturned tractor-trailers since 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Come on drivers! THREE have overturned since 2:30 a.m. 😤— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) March 15, 2019
- I-75/sb at I-675, a car hauler
- I-85/sb ramp to I-285/sb (Spaghetti Junction)
- Hightower Rd. and Ball Ground Rd. (Hwy 369 at Hwy 372)#ATLtraffic https://t.co/n1v7cDQSdt
