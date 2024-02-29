Residents unable to return home after massive tree falls through condo during Wednesday’s storms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Decatur said an engineer will have to determine the stability of a building that was hit by a tree that fell during Wednesday’s storms.

“We’ve been worried about these trees,” said Sandy Lang.

Lang’s worries became a reality on Wednesday at her condo building on East Hill Street when a massive tree snapped at the base and fell right through the building as she was inside.

It happened just after 4 p.m.

“I was watching TV. I thought either a bomb or a plane and then the third thing was one of these massive trees had gone off. All of a sudden everything on my wall kept falling and the glass broke. I was immobile. I couldn’t even move,” said Lang.

When the tree fell, there were families in every unit, except the one with the most damage.

One condo owner told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan she was at the mall and might’ve otherwise been in her bedroom right where the tree fell.

For now, none of the homeowners can return to their homes.

“The entire tree is resting on the building,” said Greg Curtis with the City of Decatur.

It could be some time before the condo owners can get back inside, if ever.

“I’m going to recommend to the property owner that a structural engineer come and take a look in tandem with the tree removal company,” said Curtis.

Lang, nearly 80 years old, is shaken and likely without a place to call home.

“I’m in shock I mean it just sounded like a bomb,” said Lang.

