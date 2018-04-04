0 Residents still struggling to get back on their feet after tornado

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two weeks after a tornado ripped through a neighborhood in South Fulton County, several residents say they're still struggling to get back on their feet.

“It’s been very hard,” Crystal Shaw told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez. “Right now, everyone is scattered and confused not knowing what 'next' is.”

Shaw and her family lost their home and are staying at a hotel as they sort out issues with their insurance company and get a contractor out to help them rebuild.

“I have never been through anything like this before," Timothy Garland said.

Garland and his wife, who is battling cancer, are also at a loss.

The couple says they were hoping to get some guidance from their HOA president on fending off looters and the storm chasers still showing up to their neighborhood trying to scam people out of money.

But he and other residents say, the HOA president is no where to be found and things are getting worse. "The trash up front is a very big concern of ours, it's starting to smell." They're talking about this heaping pile of garbage illegally dumped on a vacant lot where we found diapers, mattresses and a dead cat. "The HOA president he should have been right there in the middle taking all concerns. That is what he signed up." So we called and emailed the HOA president and we didn't hear back. When we showed up at his door, someone was home but no one opened the door.

