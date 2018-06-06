0 Residents say speed racing along a residential street has them worried

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents said street racers crashed in their neighborhood and this isn't the first time it's happened.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen obtained video that shows a crash in the DeKalb County neighborhood.

The crash happened on Gresham Road on Sunday night. Six people got hurt and a driver was charged with reckless driving.

Pozen spoke with a mother who lives where the cars collided. She didn’t want to show her face, but described what happened.

“I heard a big boom. I thought it was thunder because it had just stopped raining but it wasn’t thunder. It was a three-car accident, maybe about 15 feet away from our house," she said.

SPEED RACING down a residential street in Decatur has parents worried for the safety of their children. At 11, the aftermath of the latest crash that sent 6 people to the hospital PLUS what @DeKalbCountyPD are doing to stop the speeders. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/amYNyuwJe9 — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 5, 2018

She said her windows were open.

"It smelled like burnt rubber in our house, all throughout the house, and we have a 1-year-old so it is kind of scary."

She told Pozen every Sunday since April, cars race down Gresham Road.

Our cameras caught the fresh skid marks on Monday afternoon along Gresham Road, which is parallel to Gresham Park, where children play.

"From the speeding, the racing, them driving on the opposite sides of the roads while they are racing we are just scared. Maybe a car will go out of control and come through our yard," the mother said.

She said that if the speed racing doesn’t stop, she’s seriously considering moving out of her home she’s lived in for a decade.

“I am afraid something is going to get worse and I just don’t want it to be to my children or maybe someone that I know next time," she said.

DeKalb Count police told Pozen they are aware of the problem. They said they have stepped up patrols to catch speeders in the act.

