Rescuers use ropes, basket to save elderly woman whose car rolled down into a ravine

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly woman was saved from a ravine after her car rolled down an embarkment.

First responders used a rope and basket for the rescue.

Habersham County Emergency Services said on Monday, just after 5:30 p.m., several personnel helped save an injured driver whose vehicle had overturned into a ravine.

It happened on Crane Mill Road just down from the four-way stop at Mud Creek Road.

HCES Battalion Chief Brandon Whitney said the woman ran off the road.

“We had an elderly female who had an MVC,” Whitney said. “She ran off the road approximately 70 feet down an embankment. It appears her car has rolled multiple times. She was entrapped inside the vehicle. The patient did have to be extricated, the door removed, and she was removed from the vehicle at this time and secured in a stokes basket with a backboard.”

Ravine rescue (Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

HCES said a ropes system was used to bring the woman up the steep embankment back to the road.

The Baldwin Fire Department, Cornelia Fire Department, and Gainesville Fire Department all helped with the rescue.

“Once she was up, we continued our evaluation and transported her to the hospital,” said Whitney.

