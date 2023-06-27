Rescuers pulled 2 swimmers out of the water at Georgia beach. One didn’t survive

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A woman died Monday night after water rescuers pulled her from the water on Tybee Island.

Tybee Island Fire Rescue received a call around 8:50 p.m. about two swimmers in trouble on the north end jetties. Rescuers spotted a young woman and a young man in the water and pulled them out.

Officials rushed the woman, who was unresponsive, to Memorial Hospital. Two hours later, the city confirmed the woman did not make it.

“We are sad to announce that the young woman has passed away. Our hearts are with the families tonight as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

The name and age of the victim has not been released.

The city did not provide an update on the young man who was also pulled from the water.

