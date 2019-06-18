Reports: NCR blamed by Target for second weekend outage

Atlanta-based NCR is getting the blame for one of two embarrassing computer failures that hit Target over the weekend.
An NCR data center had problems, leaving the huge retail chain unable to process credit card transactions Sunday, according to Minneapolis-based Target.
“Like many other companies, Target uses NCR as a vendor to help accept payments, and Sunday afternoon NCR experienced an issue at one of their data centers,” Target said, in a statement.
We'll have new information about the outage, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}