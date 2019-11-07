0 Remains of Army sergeant killed in Korean War return home to Georgia

ATLANTA - Almost 70 years after an Army sergeant disappeared during the Korean War, he's finally coming home.

Two of his brothers and more family members were at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday to see their loved one home.

Channel 2's Lori Wilson was invited to the emotional homecoming for Army Sgt. Billy Joe Maxwell.

The flag-draped casket arrived in the Delta cargo building – a moment a local family has been waiting for for decades.

Maxwell disappeared while fighting in Korea on Nov. 30, 1950.

"He actually went missing 14 months before I was born, but I've heard about him all my life," said Maxwell's niece, Barbara Lassiter.

For the Maxwell family, tears flowed for a fallen soldier, their hero, who gave the ultimate sacrifice decades ago.

TRENDING STORIES:

"Some gave some and some gave all. That is so true, and we still have soldiers that we need to bring home," Lassiter said.

On this week before Veteran's Day, Maxwell's family wished more relatives were still around to share this special moment.

"We just wish this could have happened sooner when some of the close family members were still alive," Lassiter said.

The family said they were extremely grateful to the president who helped facilitate his return.

"Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you Donald Trump, we appreciate it so much," Lassiter said.

The family wants to encourage others who have missing family members to reach out to their local military branch office and find out how to provide a DNA sample.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.