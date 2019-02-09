Registered sex offender accused of flashing, peeping on 2 Douglas County women

A registered sex offender was arrested in Douglas County after exposing himself to at least two women, authorities said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Noureldin Abdelnasser Sabra, 31, of Douglasville, faces public indecency and peeping Tom charges after being arrested Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The woman said she saw Sabra “pulling down his sweat pants in front of her as she walked back to her residence from retrieving her mail” on Jan. 23, the release said. Deputies said they found him nearby, and he was wearing the exact clothing the woman described.
Sabra denied his involvement in this incident, and the sheriff’s office began investigating after discovering he was a registered sex offender. He was convicted of his second or subsequent charge of sexual battery in August 2006, according to GBI Sex Offender Registry records.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mom convicted of murder in infant son's diaper rash death
- This Georgia teacher fixing his student's hair in gym class is warming the hearts of millions
- Well-known businessman shot, killed during attempted robbery outside CVS
The investigation allegedly found that Sabra had committed similar crimes against another woman shortly after the Jan. 23 incident. Both cases involved “elderly female victims,” and he was charged in connection to both incidents, the release said.
As of Saturday morning, he remained in the Douglas County Jail without bond.
This story was written by Zachary Hansen for the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}