Record-heat streak may end - but hot, humid weather isn't going away this weekend

ATLANTA - The number of record-breaking days could come to an end today. But that doesn't mean the hot and humid weather is going away this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says we're already off to a warm start Saturday morning and temps will climb into the 90s again.
Friday marked the fourth consecutive day our temperatures broke the record. It reached 98 degrees, shattering the old record of 95 degrees set in 1991.
We're tracking when we'll see relief from the heat plus the rain chances going up, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Not as hot today. Finally a break from record heat. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90°. It will be a warm and humid day. pic.twitter.com/dXOcSAz5mM— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) September 14, 2019
Spotty showers this morning in far NW Georgia. More scattered storms can be expected later today. I'm timing it out for you now. pic.twitter.com/w2xzMjAgqD— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) September 14, 2019
