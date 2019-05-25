Record-breaking heat expected throughout Memorial Day weekend

If you have outdoor plans for this Memorial Day, you will want to keep plenty of water and sunscreen handy.
Meteorologist Katie Walls says high temperatures this weekend could break records for Atlanta every day. The previous record for May 25 was set in 1960 when it reached 93 degrees.
We're tracking the record-setting heat and how hot it will be in your neighborhood on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[DOWNLOAD the Severe Weather Team 2 App]
These are the records for ATL, and I'm expecting to break them all this weekend into Memorial Day! Please mind the heat, protect your pets and stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/BSE7lSEgC9— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) May 25, 2019
Factor in the humidity and this is how hot it'll feel this afternoon. I'm tracking the record setting heat and when this hot pattern will break down -- ahead at Noon on Ch. 2 pic.twitter.com/6dhQXQKM0l— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) May 25, 2019
