  • Record-breaking heat expected throughout Memorial Day weekend

    By: Katie Walls

    Updated:

    If you have outdoor plans for this Memorial Day, you will want to keep plenty of water and sunscreen handy.

    Meteorologist Katie Walls says high temperatures this weekend could break records for Atlanta every day. The previous record for May 25 was set in 1960 when it reached 93 degrees. 

    We're tracking the record-setting heat and how hot it will be in your neighborhood on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    [DOWNLOAD the Severe Weather Team 2 App]

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories