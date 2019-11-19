Record 31.6 million airline passengers expected over Thanksgiving travel period

ATLANTA - A record 31.6 million passengers are expected to travel on U.S. airlines over the Thanksgiving travel period, according to an airline industry group.
Airlines for America said the busiest day of the year in history for U.S. airlines is expected to be Dec. 1, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
On that day, 3.1 million passengers are expected to fly on U.S. airlines.
Another busy day during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3 will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Nov. 22, the Friday before Thanksgiving, will be the third-busiest day. The least busy day is expected to be Thanksgiving Day.
