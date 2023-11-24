Rare 1934 Masters Tournament badge signed by Horton Smith to be auctioned for at least 6 figures

AUGUSTA, Ga. — One of the last 1934 Masters Tournament badges known to exist will be up for auction in December.

Christie’s announced that the badge, signed by professional golfer Horton Smith, will be available for auction on Dec. 6.

In 1934, the auction house said the badge was issued for the final round of medal play at Augusta National during the first-ever Master’s Tournament. Christie’s estimates that around a dozen or fewer badges were given for the contest.

The badge has an estimated value of $200,000 to $400,000.

When the badges were originally sold in 1934, the price was $2.20, or an estimated $45 today.

An Augusta husband and wife known as “community and civic leaders” are the current badge owners and were at the 1934 tournament. According to officials, on that day in 1934, when Smith won the tournament, the woman approached him and asked him to sign the badge.

The couple told Christie’s that they have been attending The Masters for over 50 years.

