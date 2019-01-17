  • Range Rover, other luxury cars stolen from restaurant valet

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating after three luxury cars were stolen from a restaurant valet Wednesday night.

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to the 200 block of Pharr Road just before 11 p.m. for a report of stolen vehicles.

    The man working as a valet told officers that he had stepped away from the stand for a moment, and later noticed three cars leaving the parking lot “at a high rate of speed.”

    After checking the key stand, the man figured out that three cars had been stolen. Police identified the stolen vehicles as a 2015 Range Rover, a 2017 Mercedes and a 2015 Mercedes.

    No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories