Rancher says hit-and-run driver killed beloved horse, left it to die

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A week after a hit-and-run driver killed a local rancher’s beloved horse, the man says he thinks he knows who did it.
The rancher told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon that the driver plowed through the rancher’s fence at his home in Cartersville last week, crashing into his horse and then took off.
Mitchell Martin showed us the spot where a hit and run driver killed his beloved horse. The evidence he now believes has led him to the driver, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nac2mgdkwh— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) August 30, 2018
A Facebook post about the incident went viral, reaching nearly 70,000 people.
We’re speaking with the rancher about what he wants done, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
