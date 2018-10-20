0 Rain moving through metro Atlanta ahead of chilly temps

ATLANTA - You may be waking up to showers Saturday morning.

A cold front is moving through north Georgia this morning with scattered showers with a few embedded areas of heavy rain.

Meteorologist Brian Monahan first told you showers were moving into north Georgia on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

Clouds swallowing up midtown #ATL right now as a cold front moves in -- I'm tracking showers across north Georgia... live now on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/axmywZgQzm — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 20, 2018

The front will push south of the area later Saturday afternoon, but clouds and diminishing showers will linger for much of the day.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain and when it clears on Channel 2 Action News.

“I don’t expect sunshine to be breaking through for most of the area until late afternoon and toward sunset,” Monahan said.

Temperatures will average in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday around metro Atlanta before falling into the evening hours.

Saturday night, temperatures will fall quickly as the sky clears out and a breezy northwest wind drives in drier air.

Temperatures will fall into the low 30s in the northeast Georgia mountains – where there’s a freeze warning Saturday night, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s around metro Atlanta.

“I expect Sunday morning to be our coldest in Atlanta since April 17, about six months ago,” Monahan said.

Freeze watch just upgraded to a freeze warning for all of our northeast Georgia mountain counties. Temperatures near freezing likely overnight. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LyycRZwSKI — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 20, 2018

Monahan said to expect plenty of sunshine with diminishing wind Sunday afternoon. It will be chilly, with highs only in the low 60s.

