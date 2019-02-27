Rainy and mild this weekend but much colder temperatures are on the way

ATLANTA - Rain and mild temperatures are expected to last through the weekend, but metro Atlanta can expect a significant drop in temperatures next week.
Rain is moving out Wednesday night but is expected to return Thursday. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 through the first half of the weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said rain showers and scattered storms will return Thursday and are possible through the weekend. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible.
Rain chance for remainder of the day is 20%. More rain on the way as we head into Thursday. Temps will remain warm in the mid to upper 60s.
On Sunday, Deon says a front moving through will bring cooler temperatures in the upper 50s.
By next week, temperatures will be much colder with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s across north Georgia. Some parts of the northern part of the state could drop into the teens and 20s.
