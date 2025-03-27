Rain this weekend, with potential for strong storms into Monday

It will be warm as we head into Saturday with a lot of cloud cover but dry through the day.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Overnight into Sunday morning, some showers will move in with a risk for some scattered thunderstorms.
There is a stronger threat for potentially severe storms Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking this and have updates as the system evolves on Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kohl’s store in Gwinnett County is one of 27 stores closing for good this weekend
- 22-year-old says she started Floyd County wildfire because she was mad at her dad, report says
- Armed robbers violently attack man on Atlanta Beltline near skate park
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group