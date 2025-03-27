Rain this weekend, with potential for strong storms into Monday

It will be warm as we head into Saturday with a lot of cloud cover but dry through the day.

Overnight into Sunday morning, some showers will move in with a risk for some scattered thunderstorms.

There is a stronger threat for potentially severe storms Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking this and have updates as the system evolves on Channel 2 Action News.

