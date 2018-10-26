ATLANTA - Rain is moving through north Georgia and metro Atlanta this morning and that’s bad news for drivers.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said there is a lot of water on the roads and there is currently low visibility in many parts of the area. And of course, that could be trouble for the morning commute.
Minton has been watching the weather for more than 30 years in Atlanta and is the most trusted name in the mornings.
Rain continues across north Georgia this morning. It is much less south of I-20. I'm tracking the rain all morning on Channel 2 WSB-TV. Join us for the timing when the rain moves out. pic.twitter.com/LByAE8rNHN— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) October 26, 2018
Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum has been watching the roads across metro Atlanta for 20 years and says there have already been crashes reported on the interstate this morning due to the rain.
Atlanta commuters this morning. Wet weather is going to make this one heckuva commute. Triple Team Traffic reports every 10 minutes on #wsbtv. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/n730CDIDOT— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) October 26, 2018
The rain is expected to last much of the day and should begin to taper off later this afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool today and through the weekend.
