ATLANTA - The good news is that temperatures will be down a bit -- but that's because the chance for rain and storms go up today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said rain and storms will arrive this afternoon for some areas and they could stick around this weekend.
"By 12 noon, the shower chance goes up," Walls said.
Before the rain and storms arrive, you can expect HIGH heat indices in the upper 90s and near 100 degrees.
We'll have the timing of the rain and storms, and which areas will see them, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Many of us will be cooled down by storms this afternoon, but before they arrive HIGH Heat Indices in the upper 90s and 100°+ are forecast. I'm updating the time-line for rain every 10 minutes starting at 4:30AM on Ch. 2! pic.twitter.com/udssgjD5oe— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 5, 2019
