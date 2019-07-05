  • Rain, storms possible this afternoon... and through the weekend

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - The good news is that temperatures will be down a bit -- but that's because the chance for rain and storms go up today. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said rain and storms will arrive this afternoon for some areas and they could stick around this weekend.

    "By 12 noon, the shower chance goes up," Walls said. 

    Before the rain and storms arrive, you can expect HIGH heat indices in the upper 90s and near 100 degrees. 

