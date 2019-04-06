Rain, storms possible Saturday night, Sunday morning

ATLANTA - Severe storms are possible Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls.
Some storms will have the potential to be strong with damaging winds, Walls said.
The hail and tornado threat will stay to our west.
Rain and a few storms are moving in for tonight/tomorrow morning. I'm timing how long they last and when widespread, heavier rain moves in early week. See you at 6. pic.twitter.com/Ek32Tb7NBY— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) April 6, 2019
Pollen counts stayed extremely high Saturday and will likely be in the same range Sunday.
Heavier rain moves in early next week, Walls said. The good news? More rain = less pollen.
"It takes a long, soaking rain to truly dampen pollen counts," Walls said. "That opportunity arrives next week."
We're using the most powerful weather radar to update the timing for rain and potential storms, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
