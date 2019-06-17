  • Rain, storms possible in north Georgia mountains today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Rain and storms could pop up this afternoon in north Georgia -- but more is possible this week. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that high temperatures will push into the upper 80s and low 90s with a 30 percent chance of showers and storms, especially over the northern half of the area.

    There is a small risk for a strong or severe storm – the main threat being some stronger wind gusts – over the north Georgia mountains.

    But more of metro Atlanta will be included in the risk for strong storms for Tuesday. 

    Overnight, we’ll have a chance for some scattered showers before more widespread showers and storms develop on Tuesday. The rain chance is 60 percent. 

    Tuesday will feature a chance for strong or severe storms (a level 1 of 5 risk) all the way into metro Atlanta. Expect storms to have heavy rain, frequent lightning, and some stronger 40-60 mph wind gusts.

