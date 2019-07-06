ATLANTA - Keep your umbrella handy Friday night.
Severe Weather Team 2's chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said rain and storms will continue Friday night for some areas and they could stick around this weekend.
"You can see the main concentration of the showers and storms in our far northern counties," Burns said.
Burns said that, between 9 and 11 p.m., the intensity of the storms will taper off.
You can expect temperatures to reach the 90s Saturday, with a 40% chance of rain. Rain chances continue through Wednesday.
"The typical July pattern is now evolving," Burns said.
