ATLANTA - Rain and storms are moving through parts of Georgia this morning -- and more is expected as we go through the day Thursday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton is tracking heavy rain in parts of north Georgia on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
More rain and possible storms could move into parts of metro Atlanta later in the morning and afternoon.
We'll be tracking rain and possible storms throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News
“I want you to be aware that it could happen just about any time as we go through today,” Minton said.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on severe weather]
All of metro Atlanta and north Georgia is under an isolated severe storm risk.
The primary threat includes wind gusts of up to 60 mph, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
SEVERE THREAT: More storms today. We have a few lingering from over night, but more will develop this afternoon. Main threats: damaging wind, heavy rain, lightning, hail. Tornado risk is low, but can't be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/evTRXq6PSZ— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) June 28, 2018
