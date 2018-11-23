  • Rain starts to move in Friday; expect colder than average temperatures

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    While Black Friday is off to a cool start, clouds and showers will start to increase as the day goes on, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

    "By late this afternoon, I expect some areas of drizzle and light rain to develop," Monahan said.

    The rain will become more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning. Up to a half inch of rain is possible across north Georgia, according to Monahan.

    Friday will also be breezy to windy with an east wind of 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

    Monahan said Georgia can expect colder than average weather into the middle of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. 

