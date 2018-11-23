Rain starts to move in Friday; expect colder than average temperatures

While Black Friday is off to a cool start, clouds and showers will start to increase as the day goes on, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
"By late this afternoon, I expect some areas of drizzle and light rain to develop," Monahan said.
The rain will become more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning. Up to a half inch of rain is possible across north Georgia, according to Monahan.
We're tracking the timing of rain in your neighborhood on Channel 2 Action News.
Friday will also be breezy to windy with an east wind of 10-20 mph with higher gusts.
Monahan said Georgia can expect colder than average weather into the middle of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.
ROLLER COASTER TEMPS: Good morning! We've got a lot of swings in temperature coming over the next few days -- it's going to be chilly today with highs in the upper 40s. By Sunday, we're back in the mid 60s.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 23, 2018
I'm tracking several chances for rain, too. pic.twitter.com/KOY8WVPIKs
