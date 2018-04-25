  • Rain returns to north Georgia Thursday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Rain is expected to return to north Georgia on Thursday, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

    “Rain moves in midday Thursday and increases around 4 p.m.,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.

    An additional 1/2-inch to 1-inch is in the forecast.

    “Embedded thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but severe storms aren’t expected,” Walls said.

    Dry weather will return on Friday and expected to run through the weekend.

    WHAT VIEWERS CAN GET ONLY BY WATCHING CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS:

    • Updated hour-by-hour forecast showing rain moving in
    • Updated hour-by-hour wind forecast

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain returns to north Georgia Thursday

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI 'conducting interviews, collecting documents' at Atlanta City Hall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunman barricaded inside SW Atlanta home; SWAT called to scene

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man strips down, threatens officers in rampage outside courthouse, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former police officer named as serial killer accused in at least 12 homicides