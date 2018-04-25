ATLANTA - Rain is expected to return to north Georgia on Thursday, according to Severe Weather Team 2.
“Rain moves in midday Thursday and increases around 4 p.m.,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
An additional 1/2-inch to 1-inch is in the forecast.
“Embedded thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but severe storms aren’t expected,” Walls said.
Dry weather will return on Friday and expected to run through the weekend.
